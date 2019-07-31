Jaybird’s Vista earbuds overcome the company’s true wireless problems

Jaybird is back with another attempt at truly wireless headphones with the Vista, a redesigned model that looks to fix the various issues that held back the company’s Run and Run XT models. The new buds improve on the old ones in nearly every way, including more reliable connectivity, a lighter design, better battery life, and USB-C for charging.

Jaybird already released a pair of truly wireless headphones this year in the form of the Run XT, but they were a lightly updated version of the company’s original truly wireless Run model from 2017. They also stuck with the same design and all of the same problems that the first-generation model had.

I’ve been using the Vista for about a week as my main headphones, and so far, they have held up as well as any other top-notch truly wireless headphone on the market today.

Connectivity is finally fixed

The connectivity issues have been completely fixed with the Vista, thanks to a new JBS1 chipset and connectivity system. The Jaybird Run design tried to change the formula for truly wireless headphones by using two Bluetooth connections. One was meant to connect the right earbud to a phone or computer, and the other was to communicate between the headphones (instead of Near Field Magnetic Induction, which most headphones used at the time). That design didn’t work to keep the headphones in sync.

The Vista solve that problem by using two independent connections to the user’s phone. In all my time using the headphones, I never had an issue. The new system also means that you can use each earbud independently, should you only want to wear one earbud.

The Vista also have a new look that still features the replaceable wing / ear tip design that Jaybird uses on all its products. As someone who has a particularly difficult time finding earbuds that fit, I didn’t have any issues with the Vista staying securely in my ears, even during a sweat-soaked run outside.

USB-C!

The Vista are also even lighter than before, weighing in at six grams each. (For comparison, a single AirPod weighs four grams.) Like the Run XT, they’re also rated for IPX7 waterproofing and actually feature a new waterproofing system. The hardware components are completely sealed off in an internal capsule, which the company says should help make them even more resistant to sweat than simply coating the parts with waterproof materials (like it has done for its other headphones).

The case is similarly smaller and lighter than before, and it uses USB-C instead of Micro USB to charge. Despite the fact that both the earbuds and case are smaller, the battery life is actually better on the Vista than on the Run. Jaybird claims six hours of use from the buds and another 10 hours with the case (up from four hours and eight hours, respectively).

The Jaybird Vista are set to cost $179.99 — the same price as the old model — when they release sometime in August.