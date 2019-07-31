Here is the teeniest gaming laptop you ever did see

Few designs can be called timeless and iconic enough to translate well into miniature versions of themselves. Horses is obviously the main one, but the ThinkTiny, a miniature version the Lenovo ThinkPad comes pretty close. Created by Paul Klinger, the ThinkTiny uses the laptop’s iconic red TrackPoint nub as a joystick for classic arcade games like Snake, Tetris, and Lunar Lander.

The tiny laptop runs on an ATtiny1614 microcontroller and features a 128 x 64 OLED screen. It’s all housed in a 3D-printed case that’s complete with a glowing “Think” logo. Sadly, the ThinkTiny cannot run Doom or Crysis, but there is a neat little Mandelbrot fractal explorer.

Gizmodo says Klinger doesn’t plan to sell the ThinkTiny, which is understandable considering the toy’s production time, not to mention the fact that it could incur some tiny lawsuits from Lenovo. But if you want to try to make it yourself, Klinger has generously posted the entire code and design files on his GitHub page. The code can also be used to build a TinyPC, a gaming PC that runs most of the same games as the ThinkTiny, plus one extra Breakout game. This one lights up and changes colors as the games get harder.