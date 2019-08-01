DJI Osmo Mobile 3 phone stabilizer leaks early

A new entry in DJI’s range of smartphone gimbals has appeared in an FCC listing, suggesting that a follow-up to last year’s DJI Osmo Mobile 2 could be on its way soon. The listing for the “Osmo Mobile 3” was first spotted by Dave Zatz, who notes that the gimbal’s handle appears to have been redesigned for the new model.

Aside from the new grip, it’s unclear what new functionality we can expect from the DJI Osmo Mobile 3. Although ostensibly the big new feature introduced with the second version of the gimbal was the ability to film with your phone in portrait, we thought that its price was the bigger upgrade. At just $129.95 the Osmo Mobile 2 was under half the price of the $299 original. It’s hard to see how DJI could drop the price by a similar amount a second time, but here’s hoping.

Regardless of what changes DJI makes with its third version, the new Osmo Mobile will have more competition within DJI’s lineup this time around. Last year, DJI released the Osmo Pocket, which has a similar three-axis stabilizer to the Osmo Mobile but features a small built-in camera so you don’t have to use your phone. We liked the Osmo Pocket when we tried it out for ourselves, but it has a higher starting price that might make the Osmo Mobile a more tempting option if your smartphone already has a good camera.