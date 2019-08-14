The HTC Wildfire is back, and HTC has almost nothing to do with it

After an eight year hiatus, the HTC Wildfire brand is making a comeback with the HTC Wildfire X, a new device for the Indian market. However, this probably isn’t the brand revival you’re expecting. For one, the handset isn’t being produced by HTC at all. Instead, the Taiwanese manufacturer has licensed its branding to InOne Smart Technology, a Chinese manufacturer known for its Lava-branded smartphones, according to XDA-Developers.

This is also a low-powered budget device, rather than a flagship HTC handset from the company’s glory days. Inside there’s a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset with a 3300mAh battery, up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Then, on the outside, you’ve got a 6.22-inch 720p display and a triple camera setup consisting of a 12-megapixel main sensor, a 8-megapixel sensor with a 2x optical zoom, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

You can find better specs for this price

These specs aren’t particularly terrible, but you can do better for the price. The Realme 3 announced back in March, and has a faster Helio P70 processor, a larger battery, and a slightly higher resolution camera, and it comes with a lower starting price to boot.

Speaking of pricing, the HTC Wildfire X starts at Rs. 9,999 (around $140) for the 3GB model with 32GB of internal storage, while Rs. 12,999 (around $180) will get you an extra gigabyte of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone will be available starting on August 22nd exclusively from the Indian retailer Flipkart.