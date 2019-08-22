Bose’s new Portable Home Speaker offers Google Assistant, Alexa, and AirPlay 2

Bose just announced a surprise product: the Portable Home Speaker, a $349 speaker with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth that supports Google Assistant, Amazon’s Alexa, AirPlay 2, and Spotify Connect.

The new speaker looks a lot like a next-generation version of the company’s SoundLink Revolve+ from 2017, with a similar conical design for 360-degree sound output and an integrated carrying handle. The added Wi-Fi connectivity adds a whole host of new services that should make the Portable Home Speaker far more versatile than just working as a Bluetooth device.

The Portable Home Speaker is about 7.5 inches tall, four inches wide, and it weighs 2.3 pounds. It has an aluminum enclosure that’s rated with IPX4 water resistance (good enough for the occasional splash or rain shower). It charges over USB-C or with an optional $29 charging cradle that’s sold separately.

Bose is also promising some smart connectivity features with its app: using it, you’ll be able to link up a multiroom sound system with other Bose smart speakers. Later this year, the company is also promising an Ultimate Ears-style setup that will let users pair the Portable Home Speaker with older products like Micro, Color, Mini, and Revolve. Next year, it’ll offer stereo pairing for two Portable Home Speakers.

Of course, it’s hard to look at the Portable Home Speaker without thinking of the recently leaked Sonos Move, the first Bluetooth speaker from Sonos that will offer nearly identical features to Bose’s option, with Alexa, Google Assistant, Bluetooth, and AirPlay 2, down to the USB-C and charging dock options for power. With Sonos set to announce the Move at an event next week, it feels like Bose is trying to beat its competitor to the punch by announcing the Portable Home Speaker first.

The Bose Portable Home Speaker will be available on September 19th for $349 in black or silver.