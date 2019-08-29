Samsung announces Galaxy Home Mini public beta before full-size speaker has even shipped

Samsung has quietly announced a new Bixby-powered smart speaker called the Galaxy Home Mini, and it’s inviting Galaxy smartphone owners in South Korea to sign up to beta-test the new device. Samsung says the new speaker can control IoT devices, it integrates with Samsung’s SmartThings platform, and it uses sound technology provided by Samsung’s AKG audio brand. SamMobile was first to spot the announcement.

This is the first time Samsung has officially admitted that its smaller smart speaker exists, although we had a decent idea it was coming, thanks to its appearance in a Federal Communications Commission filing earlier this year. Beyond the few details shared by Samsung in the beta announcement, we know next to nothing about this new device. We don’t even know for sure whether the speaker is battery powered, for example. Presumably, we’ll find out when Samsung decides to officially announce the speaker, although it’s unclear if this will happen before or after beta testers get their hands on it.

What’s also notable here is that Samsung’s announcement appears to omit any mention of the original Galaxy Home smart speaker that it announced alongside the Note 9 last year. Samsung’s full-size smart speaker has faced continual delays since its announcement. Originally planned for a release in the first half of this year, the company delayed the speaker until the third quarter of this year, and it most recently said that it’s working to “refine and enhance” it before release.