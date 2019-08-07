 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Samsung’s new Galaxy Book S is a Qualcomm-powered laptop with 23 hours of battery life

With a 13-inch screen and LTE connectivity

By Chaim Gartenberg
Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

Samsung just announced the Galaxy Book S, a new ultralight laptop powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cz processor, onstage at its Unpacked event.

“It looks like a laptop, but it has the essence of a smartphone,” Samsung’s Hassan Anjum said onstage. It runs Windows 10 and features a 13-inch touchscreen, but, like a smartphone, offers LTE connectivity and a promised 23-hour battery life.

Details are still to come, but it’ll be available starting at $999 this September.

Developing...

