VAIO’s tiny, port-heavy laptop is out now in the US

VAIO’s SX12, the tiny laptop with almost every port imaginable, is now available to order in the US. Pricing starts at $1,119 for a model with a U-series Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, going all the way up to $2,119 for a limited-color variant with an i7, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.
What all of these models also get you, of course, is a 12-inch 1080p screen, three USB-A ports, one USB-C port, one HDMI port, a full-size SD card slot, a headphone/mic port, an Ethernet port, and an honest-to-goodness VGA port. Hopefully we’re able to test the SX12 for ourselves at some point soon, but in the meantime here’s our review of the similar and slightly bigger SX14.
