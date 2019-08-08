Blackmagic announces Pocket Cinema Camera 6K

Blackmagic Design has revealed its latest compact camera for cinematography, the Pocket Cinema Camera 6K. It looks pretty similar to the 4K camera introduced last year, which is to say that it looks like a Minolta SLR from 1993, but it has a bigger sensor — it shoots in Super 35 format (similar to APS-C) with a resolution of 6144 x 3456.

Resolution aside, the switch to Super 35 will allow for much better low-light performance and control over depth of field. The 6K camera also uses Canon’s EF lens mount, rather than the 4K’s Micro Four Thirds, and Blackmagic is claiming 13 stops of dynamic range with dual native ISO of 400 and 25,600.

The Pocket Cinema Camera 6K has a lot of connectivity: mini XLR, full-size HDMI, USB-C, DC power, mic input, and headphone output. The camera is largely operated by the same five-inch touchscreen as the 4K model. It can shoot up to 50 fps at 6144 x 3456 16:9, 60 fps at 6144 x 2560 2.4:1, or 120 fps at 2.8K 2868 x 1512 17:9.

The Pocket Cinema Camera 6K is available right now, priced at $2,495 — almost twice as much as Blackmagic’s 4K model.