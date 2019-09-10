 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How the iPhone 11 compares to the best Android devices

iPhone 11 vs. Galaxy Note 10 vs. Pixel 3 vs. OnePlus 7 Pro

By Chaim Gartenberg

Apple’s new iPhones are here, with the new iPhone 11 set to replace last year’s XR model, and the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max models that succeed the XS and XS Max as more premium options. But how do they compare to the best Android phones on the market, like the Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10, Google Pixel 3, and OnePlus 7 Pro?

As expected, the new iPhones are largely upgraded versions of last year’s hardware, with a particular focus on the camera systems: the 11 now has a dual-camera setup, adding an ultra-wide camera to the XR’s single lens. The 11 Pro phones now feature three cameras: a telephoto, a wide angle, and an ultra-wide. Both phones are also getting Night mode for improved low-light photography, too.

Other updates are less dramatic: there’s an upgraded A13 chip, which Apple claims is both the “fastest CPU in a smartphone” and the “fastest GPU in a smartphone.” There’s also improvements to Face ID, which should allow it to work at more angles.

Of course, there’s plenty more to the picture than just raw specs, especially where iPhones are concerned. Apple’s end-to-end control over the software and hardware means that iPhones tend to be able to do more with less, so things like low numbers for RAM or battery size may not tell the whole story for what these devices are actually like to use on a day-to-day basis.

But the numbers still do make a bit of a difference when you’re deciding what deserves a spot in your bag or pocket. Here’s how the new iPhones stack up:

iPhone 11 spec comparison

Specification iPhone 11 Pro iPhone 11 Pro Max iPhone 11 Pixel 3 Pixel 3 XL Galaxy Note 10 Galaxy Note 10 Plus Samsung Galaxy S10 Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Samsung Galaxy S10 5G OnePlus 7 Pro
Display 5.8 inches 6.5 inches 6.1 inches 5.5 inches 6.3 inches 6.4 inches 6.8 inches 6.1 inches 6.4 inches 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 2436 x 1125 2688 x 1242 1792 x 828 2160 x 1080 2960 x 1440 2280 x 1080 3040 x 1440 3040 x 1440 3040 x 1440 3040 x 1440 3120 x 1440
Processor A13 Bionic A13 Bionic A13 Bionic Snapdragon 845 (2.5GHz and 1.6GHz, octa-core) Snapdragon 845 (2.5GHz and 1.6GHz, octa-core) Snapdragon 855 Snapdragon 855 Snapdragon 855 Snapdragon 855 Snapdragon 855 Snapdragon 855
RAM TBA TBA TBA 4GB 4GB 8GB 12GB 8GB 8GB, 12GB 8GB 6GB, 8GB, 12GB
Storage 64GB, 256GB, 512GB 64GB, 256GB, 512GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB 64GB, 128GB 256GB 256GB, 512GB 128, 512GB 128GB, 512GB, 1TB 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB
Rear camera 12MP (ultra-wide), 12MP (wide), 12MP (telephoto) 12MP (ultra-wide), 12MP (wide), 12MP (telephoto) 12MP (ultra-wide), 12MP (wide) 12MP 12MP 12MP (telephoto), 16MP (ultra-wide), 12MP (wide angle) 12MP, 16MP (ultra-wide), 12MP (telephoto), ToF (time-of-flight) sensor 12MP (telephoto), 16MP (ultra-wide), 12MP (wide angle) 12MP, 16MP (ultra-wide), 12MP (wide) 12MP, 16MP (ultra-wide), 12MP (wide), ToF (time-of-flight) sensor 48MP, 8MP (telephoto), 16MP (ultra-wide)
Front camera 12MP 12MP 12MP 8MP, 8MP (wide) 8MP, 8MP (wide) 10MP (f/2.2, autofocus, 80 degree) 10MP 10MP 10MP, 8MP 10MP, ToF (time-of-flight) sensor 16MP
Battery TBA TBA TBA 2,915mAh 3,430mAh 3,500mAh 4,300mAh 3,400mAh 4,100mAh 4,500mAh 4,000mAh
Water protection IP68 IP68 IP68 IPX8 IPX8 IP68 IP68 IP68 IP68 IP68 N/A
Wireless charging? Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No
Ports Lightning port Lightning port Lightning port USB-C USB-C USB-C USB-C USB-C, headphone jack USB-C, headphone jack USB-C, headphone jack USB-C
Weight (lbs) 0.41 0.50 0.43 0.33 0.40 0.37 0.43 0.35 0.39 0.44 0.45
Dimensions (in.) 5.67 x 2.81 x 0.32 6.22 x 3.06 x 0.32 5.94 x 2.98 x 0.33 5.70 x 2.70 x 0.30 6.20 x 3.00 x 0.30 5.94 x 2.83 x 0.31 6.39 x 3.04 x 0.31 5.9 x 2.77 x 0.31 6.20 x 2.92 x 0.31 6.40 x 3.04 x 0.31 6.40 x 2.99 x 0.35
Starting price $999 $1,099 $699 $799 $899 $949 $1,099 $899.99 $999.99 $1,299.99 $669

