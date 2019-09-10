How the iPhone 11 compares to the best Android devices

Apple’s new iPhones are here, with the new iPhone 11 set to replace last year’s XR model, and the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max models that succeed the XS and XS Max as more premium options. But how do they compare to the best Android phones on the market, like the Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10, Google Pixel 3, and OnePlus 7 Pro?

As expected, the new iPhones are largely upgraded versions of last year’s hardware, with a particular focus on the camera systems: the 11 now has a dual-camera setup, adding an ultra-wide camera to the XR’s single lens. The 11 Pro phones now feature three cameras: a telephoto, a wide angle, and an ultra-wide. Both phones are also getting Night mode for improved low-light photography, too.

Other updates are less dramatic: there’s an upgraded A13 chip, which Apple claims is both the “fastest CPU in a smartphone” and the “fastest GPU in a smartphone.” There’s also improvements to Face ID, which should allow it to work at more angles.

Of course, there’s plenty more to the picture than just raw specs, especially where iPhones are concerned. Apple’s end-to-end control over the software and hardware means that iPhones tend to be able to do more with less, so things like low numbers for RAM or battery size may not tell the whole story for what these devices are actually like to use on a day-to-day basis.

But the numbers still do make a bit of a difference when you’re deciding what deserves a spot in your bag or pocket. Here’s how the new iPhones stack up: