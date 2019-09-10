LG’s 2019 OLED TVs are getting Nvidia G-Sync support

LG is adding G-Sync variable refresh rate support to its 2019 C9 and E9 OLED TVs. Though the models don’t contain G-Sync hardware, LG has worked with Nvidia to get each set certified through Nvidia’s G-Sync Compatible testing. When hooked up to a PC with an Nvidia GPU, the TVs should be able to display smooth variable refresh rates of up to 120Hz.

LG’s 2019 TVs already supported variable refresh rates over HDMI 2.1 and could be used with the Xbox One X. PC GPUs don’t yet support HDMI 2.1, so this wasn’t previously an option on these TVs. Nvidia recently opened up its proprietary G-Sync standard, however, opening the door to compatibility with a much wider range of panels that previously only supported AMD hardware.

The best option for a big-screen gaming rig

It’s unclear exactly what you’ll need on the PC end, however. “We are excited to bring G-Sync Compatible support to LG’s 2019 OLED TVs and HDMI Variable Refresh Rate support to our GeForce RTX 20-Series GPUs,” GeForce marketing head Matt Wuebbling says in the announcement. That suggests that VRR over HDMI (as opposed to DisplayPort, which G-Sync normally requires) might be restricted to Nvidia’s most recent RTX generation of GPUs.

Even if that’s the case, the announcement is notable because it immediately makes LG’s OLED TVs the most practical and appealing option for anyone looking to construct a big-screen gaming rig. There are pricier alternatives, like Dell’s FreeSync-supporting Alienware 55 OLED Gaming Monitor and Nvidia’s own BFGD displays, but it’s hard to see who’d go for them at this point. AMD GPU owners could just buy an RTX 2080Ti with the money they’d save and get a better TV to boot.

LG says the G-Sync compatibility will come via a firmware upgrade “in the weeks to follow.”