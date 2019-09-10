Leaked Google Pixel 4 XL pictures show off the giant top bezel

The seemingly endless flood of Pixel 4 leaks continues with our best look yet at hands-on pictures of the larger Pixel 4 XL, thanks to a post from Reddit user u/gooGof.

The design seems to be nearly identical to that of the smaller Pixel 4, which has been shown in a number of leaks and an official teaser from Google. That said, the giant square camera array does look a little better on the bigger phone due to the larger scale.

The pictures show off both the black and white color options for the Pixel 4 XL. The white version notably has a black frame for the side and front of the phone for an interesting two-tone effect, along with an orange power button. The black model is all black, although there is a white power button to offer a bit of contrast.

Also notable here is the oversized top bezel, presumably so that Google can fit in the Project Soli-powered “Motion Sense” radar sensors. It’s definitely a different approach from nearly ever other 2019 flagship, which has featured a notch, a hole-punch camera, or simply eliminated any bezels entirely. Honestly, it doesn’t look great, but hopefully, the front camera and sensor improvements will justify the design.

