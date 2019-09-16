Mophie’s latest wireless charging pad isn’t afraid to stand on ceremony

Mophie’s latest wireless charging stand can be folded down to allow you to also use it as a compact wireless charging pad. The accessory is available now directly from Mophie, and will be available soon from Apple’s stores. Although it will work with all Qi-enabled wireless charging devices, the pad is optimized for Apple’s phones. 9to5Mac notes that it should be able to charge iPhones at a rate of 7.5W, and Mophie’s product page says that the stand will charge other Qi-enabled devices at the standard Qi charging rate of up to 5W.

This is hardly the first time a manufacturer has thought to make a convertible charging stand. Samsung, for example, was giving it a go way back in 2017. However, the form factor still isn’t common enough for our liking. A convertible charger gives the best of both charging worlds; it can show you all your notifications if you’re using it as a stand at your desk, but you can also use it as a charging pad if you want to have it by your bedside, or to charge oddly sized devices (like wireless headphone cases) if they struggle to find the charging sweet spot when using the stand upright.

Unfortunately, the wireless charging stand / pad can’t charge the Apple Watch. For that you’d need Mophie’s 3-in-1 wireless charger, which retails for $139.95. However, Mophie’s new stand is cheaper at $69.95, and it’s available now directly from Mophie.