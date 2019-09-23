Samsung Galaxy S10 gets DeX support and Note 10 camera features

A new Galaxy S10 software update is bringing headline features from the Note 10 to Samsung’s other flagship phone line. SamMobile reports that the update is rolling out in certain regions right now for the Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, and S10E, and includes support for DeX PC connectivity, Live Focus blur effects in video recordings, and other camera features. It also includes this month’s Android security patch

Samsung revamped its DeX concept with the Note 10, letting you access your phone’s apps from any computer rather than requiring a separate monitor setup. Perhaps unsurprisingly, we found that it’s still a pretty inelegant solution, as these things tend to be. But edge-case functionality stands a better chance of working for anyone when it isn’t locked to a single device, so there may well be Galaxy S10 users out there who’ll find a use for this.

The over-the-air update has reportedly started rolling out in Germany and Switzerland, suggesting it may only be ready for the Exynos processor-powered variants of the S10 phones. Models released in the US and certain other regions use Qualcomm Snapdragon processors and have already received a security patch this month, so the features update may be a little way off.