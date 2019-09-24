Sony’s Death Stranding PS4 has a translucent BB pod controller

Death Stranding is this year’s big PlayStation 4 exclusive, and that means one thing: a limited edition console. Today, Sony revealed a new version of the PS4 Pro that comes in a basic shade of white that’s covered in dark handprints, which seems to be a theme in Hideo Kojima’s new game. The real standout feature, though, is the DualShock 4 controller. It’s designed to look like a BB pod, those disturbing baby carriers that Norman Reedus carries around in the game. It has the same translucent yellow look as the in-game object, and Sony says “throughout the game, you can gently rock the controller to emulate holding the BB pod in your own hands.”

It’s a decent deal if you’re looking for a new PS4 and a completely bizarre game to go with it. The 1TB console comes with Death Stranding on Blu-ray and the controller for $399.99. It will launch alongside the game on November 8th.