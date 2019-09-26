The OnePlus TV is finally here

After weeks of drip-feeding information, the OnePlus TV has finally been announced for real. It’s a 55-inch TV with a QLED panel, as we knew, and OnePlus says it has a “sleek minimalist design” with a “nearly bezel-less screen.” So it’s a TV, then.

The OnePlus TV offers quantum dot color and supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, though OnePlus hasn’t yet given detailed information on more technical aspects like the local dimming solution. But the company claims the TV’s color range is best-in-class among QLED competitors. There’s also a 50-watt, eight-speaker setup that OnePlus says provides a “surreal surround sound experience” through Dolby Atmos support. The speaker bar lowers down from the bottom of the TV and rises back into the body when not in use.

The software is Android TV, for coherence with OnePlus’ phones, and works with both Google Assistant and Alexa. While CEO Pete Lau showed off the somewhat familiar remote recently, you can also use the OnePlus Connect phone app for more advanced features. There’s a cover around back that pops off to reveal all of the usual connectivity ports.

The OnePlus TV is only launching in India for now. OnePlus has a huge share of the premium phone market in India, and will be looking to transfer that brand equity into the living room. No word on pricing just yet, nor when the TV will be sold elsewhere. “We are also working hard to launch OnePlus TV in North America, Europe and China regions as soon as we establish partnerships with most of local and regional content providers,” Lau said last month.