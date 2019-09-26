Elgato makes an extendable rigging system for streamers and creators

Earlier this year, Elgato announced a lighting rig that can attach to a desk so YouTube creators, Twitch streamers, and other online content makers can more easily light their home setups.

Today, Elgato is taking that idea a step further by announcing the Multi Mount, an extendable, multi-purpose rigging system creators can use for their lighting, cameras, mics, or whatever they want to mount.

The basic $49.99 Multi Mount can be extended all the way up to 45 inches, clamps to a desk, and has a center ball head with a one-fourth inch screw that you can mount gear on.

If you want to pay for more accessories, you can make the Multi Mount do more: a $39.99 “flex arm” that can bend at three different spots and has much as 9.45 inches of horizontal reach, a 10.6-pound, $39.99 weighed base lets you place the Multi Mount on a flat surface, and a $14.99 smartphone clamp lets you clamp, well, your smartphone (or anything else that that can fit in that clamp).

The Multi Mount seems like a handy tool to let you make the setup that works best for you, letting you easily do things like put a camera high above a desk for an unboxing video or a mic near their face for podcasting. If you want the Multi Mount with all of the accessories, though, it will cost you $144.96, nearly triple of what you’d pay for the no-frills version.