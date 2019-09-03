The OnePlus TV will have eight speakers and built-in Dolby Atmos support

TV speakers are historically not great, a fact that has fueled the soundbar and home theater audio businesses for years. But the latest details about the upcoming OnePlus TV indicate that it might try to change that conversation: a leaked Amazon listing reveals that the OnePlus TV will offer eight integrated speakers with 50W of power and Dolby Atmos support, via 9to5Google.

Those are impressive specs for built-in speakers, at least on paper, the sort that generally only show up on devices like the LG C8 (which is perhaps the best TV on the market, with the $1,000-plus price tag to match). We’ll have to wait to hear how the OnePlus TV sounds to make any real judgments, but it’s interesting to see that the company is trying at all, given how bad the state of most built-in speakers on cheaper TVs currently is. We live in a world where Roku gave up and started making its own speakers that pair with Roku smart TVs to improve the overall experience, so there’s plenty of room for improvement here.

OnePlus’ entire brand is built on offering premium experiences at more affordable prices. So if the company can offer a high-end TV set that doesn’t break the bank, with speakers that don’t require a separate investment in a soundbar, it could add up to a compelling product. That said, it’ll heavily depend on how much the OnePlus TV costs, a crucial detail that hasn’t leaked yet.

The new information on the speakers joins the other details that have already been revealed: the TV set will offer a 55-inch 4K QLED panel, and it will run Google’s Android TV operating system. According to an announcement from OnePlus founder Pete Lau, the OnePlus TV will launch first in India, with launches to follow in North America, Europe, and China “as soon as we establish partnerships with most of local and regional content providers.”