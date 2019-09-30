HyperX’s first wireless charging devices are now on sale

HyperX’s first wireless gaming mouse, the PulseFire Dart, is now available to buy. As well as supporting charging via a USB cable, the mouse can also be wirelessly charged via the Qi wireless standard. HyperX is also shipping its Qi wireless charging pad, the ChargePlay Base, which is able to charge up to two devices simultaneously at 10W.

The advantage of using the the common Qi standard is that you can charge the PulseFire Dart using any existing Qi chargers you might own, and you’ll also be able to use HyperX’s charging pad with your phone if it supports the standard. However, the charging pad is small, so unlike some wirelessly charging mouse pads, you won’t be able to use your mouse as it charges. HyperX says you should get 50 hours of mousing out of a single charge, but there’s no mention of how long it takes the wireless charging pad to fully recharge the PulseFire Dart.

HyperX’s first wireless mouse joins an increasingly wide array of other mice that support wireless charging, although each manufacturer’s implementation is slightly different. Logitech’s PowerPlay charging mouse mat, for example, lets you use your mouse as it charges, but it uses the company’s own proprietary standard so there’s no chance of also using it to charge your phone. Corsair’s MM1000 mouse mat does use Qi, but you have to place your mouse over the wireless charging logo on the top right of the mouse mat for it to be able to charge, so you can’t use it as it charges. Finally there’s the Razer HyperFlux mouse and mouse pad which uses proprietary wireless tech allowing it to forego the mouse’s batteries entirely, meaning it’s able to be as light as a regular wired mouse. Each approach has its own strengths and weaknesses, and none of them are entirely perfect.

The mouse and pad are available now for $99 and $59 respectively

HyperX announced a Qi-compatible headset alongside the PulseFire Dart back in August. The Cloud Flight S Wireless Gaming Headset is scheduled for release in the first quarter of next year, and HyperX claims it will offer 30 hours of battery life before you need to charge it, wirelessly or otherwise. Since the ChargePlay Base can charge two devices simultaneously, eventually you should be able to use it to charge your mouse and headset at the same time on the pad.

