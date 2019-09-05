These Marvel x Garmin GPS watches for adults are somehow not terrible

Garmin is following up on its Marvel-themed wearables for kids with two GPS watches for grown-ass adults. The special edition 40mm Captain Marvel watch inspired by Carol Danvers, and the 45mm First Avenger watch styled after Steve Rogers’ vintage 1940s military gear.

The Garmin + Marvel Legacy Hero watch crossovers could have gone terribly wrong but these feel restrained instead of cartoony, and come loaded with useful features and specs we’ve already seen on the new Vívoactive 4/4S GPS watches. That means 24/7 health monitoring with features like pulse ox sleep tracking to measure the quality of your slumber, menstrual cycle tracking, respiration and hydration tracking, and more. They also feature animated workout instructions, a heart rate sensor, phone notifications, music playback from Spotify, Amazon Music, and Deezer, Garmin Pay contactless payments, and batteries that last for days.

Both watches feature exclusive character-themed watch faces, goal animations, and Garmin Connect badges and avatars. The Captain Marvel watch comes with the Kree insignia printed on the lens, two “Danvers blue” bands (one in leather and a silicone version in the box), and the “Higher, further, faster” slogan engraved onto the back of the case. Meanwhile, Cap’s “I can do this all day” line is engraved into the back of the the First Avenger watch, which is made from stainless steel, not Vibranium — at least it looks the part.

The combination of restrained homage and premium materials and specs makes these watches as suitable to fitness fans as they are to Marvel super-stans. Both watches cost $399.99 and begin shipping this month.