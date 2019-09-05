Nokia’s iconic 2720 flip phone is the latest model to be resurrected by HMD

HMD has been resurrecting classic Nokia phones in modernized forms for the last few years — first with the iconic Nokia 3310 and then the Nokia 8110 (the “banana phone” from The Matrix). At IFA 2019, it announced its latest nostalgic throwback: a modern version of the Nokia 2720 flip phone.

Like the revamped 3310 and 8110, the new 2720 is part of what HMD calls its “Nokia Originals” line, which offers modernized spins on classic Nokia designs. In this case, that’s the flip phone, which is getting a sleeker design, a larger 2.8-inch internal display, and some new features.

Software-wise, it runs HMD’s KaiOS, the company’s more feature-filled feature phone operating system that adds modern amenities like Google, Google Maps, WhatsApp, YouTube, Facebook, and Google Assistant integration. That last one, in particular, is important, since HMD says that it’s worked to improve Assistant integration this time around on an OS level, meaning you’ll be able to use it to dictate texts (if you’ve lost your T-9 typing skills) and open apps.

As for the flipping part, it works just like you remember: when you get a call, you’ll be able to see who’s calling on the 1.3-inch external display (it’ll also show other notifications), and you can answer simply by opening the phone. When you’re ready to hang up, snap the phone shut, and you’ll end the call, an act that’s still just as satisfying. HMD is also promising an impressive 27 days of standby time, which puts to shame even the best smartphone.

In addition to the more modern software, HMD has also added a few modern improvements to the new 2720: it’s a dual-SIM device with support for LTE, and it can even work as a Wi-Fi hot spot. (That means it might actually be a pretty decent option for a spare phone when traveling abroad.) The Nokia 2720 will be available in black or gray later in September for 89 euros, although HMD has yet to announce the countries where it’ll be available.

HMD also had two other feature phones to announce at IFA 2019 alongside the flashier flip. There’s the Nokia 800, which looks to trade on the famed durability of old Nokia devices by actually offering a truly rugged option from the brand.

Like the 2720, it runs KaiOS, but it also features both an IP68 rating for dust and waterproofing and a MIL-STD-810G rating for things like humidity, direct sunlight, noise, low pressure, and temperature. HMD also says that it can survive two-meter (~6.5-foot) falls to concrete. There’s also a carabiner loop built in and rubberized keys spaced farther apart that are meant to be easier to use with gloves. Lastly, HMD promises up to 43 hours of standby time off a single charge. It’ll be out in October for 109 euros.

Finally, there’s the Nokia 110, an upgraded version of the $15 Nokia 105, which adds multimedia capabilities. You can now side-load music onto a microSD card (up to 32GB), and it has a basic camera and a built-in radio. It’ll be available later in September for 18 euros.