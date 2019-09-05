New Nokia 6.2 and 7.2 phones revamp HMD’s midrange lineup

One of HMD’s biggest strengths for its Nokia line of phones has been that it has devices at nearly every price and spec level. At IFA 2019, the company announced the newest updates for its middle-of-the-road phones: the new Nokia 6.2 and the Nokia 7.2.

Visually speaking, the two phones share a lot in common due to a shared chassis and design. Both offer a refreshed design that combines an aluminum chassis with a die-cast polymer on top, which is sandwiched between glass on the front and back of the device.

The front of the phone sees the biggest major update for both the 6.2 and the 7.2: a new 6.3-inch FHD+ panel with a teardrop notch that features Nokia’s “PureDisplay” technology, which promises improved color accuracy and range. The phones will also scale all content into HDR, thanks to a dedicated display processor.

On the back, there’s a fingerprint sensor and a new triple-camera setup, although the 6.2 and 7.2 offer vastly different specs as far as photography is concerned, which leads to the primary difference between the two phones.

The cheaper 6.2 offers a 16-megapixel main camera, a 118-degree wide angle lens at 8 megapixels, and a depth sensor for portrait mode shots.

The 7.2 also offers a triple-camera system, but with much better specs: it features a half-inch sensor for a 48-megapixel main camera, along with the same 8-megapixel 118-degree wide angle lens and 5-megapixel depth sensor. Nokia is also partnering with Zeiss for the 7.2 to mimic specific bokeh effects from Zeiss lenses on the software side of things, with three different Zeiss bokeh modes.

The differences also extend to the CPU: the Nokia 6.2 has a weaker processor, offering a Qualcomm 636 chipset, compared to the Qualcomm 660 on the Nokia 7.2. Additionally, the 7.2 will have a frosted-glass back panel to help differentiate it, along with a third, striking cyan green color option. Both phones will offer 4GB of RAM and feature a 3,500mAh battery, along with a dedicated Google Assistant button.

The Nokia 6.2 will be available for 209 euros. It’ll also come to the US, but price and release dates have yet to be confirmed. The Nokia 7.2 will cost $349 (the same as the Nokia 7.1), and it should be out at the end of September.