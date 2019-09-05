OnePlus TV remote revealed by CEO

OnePlus is continuing its strategy of making sure that everyone knows every possible nugget of information about its TV before it actually gets around to announcing the thing. Today’s news bomb comes courtesy of CEO Pete Lau, who has just tweeted out a picture of the TV’s remote control.

We now know that the OnePlus TV remote will have a USB-C port, regular Android navigation buttons, a Google Assistant button, a... OnePlus button, and a completely blank button. There’s also some sort of touch pad or directional pad at the top.

OnePlus has clearly taken inspiration from the Apple TV Siri remote, which is a curious decision because that remote is widely considered to be the worst in the history of televisions. This one does at least seem to give your thumb some indication of what it’s touching, however.

The OnePlus TV is coming sometime this month, but the company will probably announce how many HDMI ports it has or something like that in a couple of days, so stay tuned for that.