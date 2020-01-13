Asus’ ROG Chakram mouse has an analog stick and wireless charging

The last gadget I checked out at CES 2020 was Asus’ latest Republic of Gamers-branded mouse, which was announced last year and offers a pretty long, potentially compelling list of features. The ROG Chakram is designed for customizability and flexibility, and my overall impression was that most people could probably find a way to make it work for them.

The most prominent addition, literally, is a little analog stick that protrudes from next to the thumb buttons. This is a full-on analog controller if you want it to be, similar in concept to the “hat” switches that used to be popular on joysticks; one common use case for those was looking around a flight simulator cockpit. You can also set the Chakram’s stick to work like a four-way directional input, which could be handy for things like selecting weapons in a shooter as you would with a D-pad on a controller.

Asus hasn’t announced a price yet

The Chakram has wireless charging, though unlike many competitors it’s compatible with the Qi standard and should work with the same phone charger you have on your desk. It’s a wireless mouse with support for both Bluetooth or RF, while you can also plug it in over USB-C. Asus says it lasts up to 79 hours on a charge.

DPI goes up to 16,000 and is designed to be easily adjustable on the fly. There’s a dedicated button on the bottom of the mouse that, when depressed for a few seconds, lets you alter the sensitivity with the scroll wheel. Further customization comes alongside the removable magnetic portions of the shell, which let you swap out the Omron switches for the main mouse buttons or insert your own design over the custom ROG logo.

All in all, the ROG Chakram is looking like a solid all-round gaming mouse with a few features that may set it apart. though it’s definitely aimed toward the higher end of the market. It should be shipping later this month for around $150.