Latest Galaxy S20 Plus leak shows off 120Hz display and no headphone jack

Details surrounding Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S20 are starting to pick up ahead of the planned debut on February 11th, and a new leak from XDA Developers has confirmed tons of new information about the flagship, including the rumored 120Hz display, the fact that the S20 will still use an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and the loss of a headphone jack.

The new leak comes from the S20 Plus, which will feature a 3200 x 1440 pixel display at a 20:9 aspect ratio (taller than previous models) and which has a centered hole-punch camera, similar to last year’s Note 10. That display is confirmed to offer a super-fast 120Hz refresh rate for smoother animations, but there’s a catch: you’ll only be able to use it with FHD+ resolution. The higher-res WQHD+ setting will only work at 60Hz, at least for now.

XDA’s source also was able to confirm from their device that the S20 still uses an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, similar to the S10, as opposed to the optical sensors used by most other companies. The S10’s ultrasonic sensor was fairly controversial, with complaints of slow speeds and a high-profile screen protector issue. Qualcomm claims to have addressed many of those problems with its second-generation 3D Sonic Max sensor, but it’s not clear yet whether the S20 Plus is using that new sensor or the same first-gen model as the S10.

Lastly, XDA’s report confirms a few more specs for the S20 Plus: it’ll feature 25W fast charging, 12GB of RAM, and a 4,500mAh battery. Sadly, the source also confirms that much like the Note 10 and Galaxy Fold, the S20 is killing the 3.5mm headphone jack in favor of USB-C and Bluetooth audio.

According to the rumors, Samsung is expected to launch three S20 models this year: the smaller S20, a larger S20 Plus, and a new high-end S20 Ultra model. Screen sizes for the different models have yet to be confirmed, although rumors claim that the S20 will have a 6.2-inch display, the S20 Plus a 6.7-inch display, and the S20 Ultra a massive 6.9-inch panel. Shots of the S20 Plus next to an S10 Plus confirm that the new model is considerably taller than its 2019 counterpart. All three phones are also expected to feature Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 processor (along with the company’s X55 5G modem), although that detail is similarly unconfirmed.

The S20 Ultra is also said to offer specs that surpass the regular S20 models, with 16GB of RAM and the 108-megapixel sensor Samsung has been working on, along with a 5,000mAh battery and up to 1TB of internal storage.

The S20 Ultra 5G is going to keep the SD Card slot. Support for up to 1TB.



It will also be available in 128GB/256GB/512GB and have a 12GB and 16GB RAM option.



108MP main, 48MP 10x optical, 12MP ultra wide.



5000 mAh battery with 45W option fast charge. 0 to 100% in 74 min. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 13, 2020

XDA Developers had previously published the first real-world shots of the S20 Plus model confirming the name, design, 5G support, and the quadruple rear-camera setup.