Samsung’s Galaxy Book Flex Alpha aims to be a cheaper QLED 2-in-1 laptop

Last year, Samsung announced the Galaxy Book Ion and Galaxy Book Flex, a pair of new laptops that were designed to replace its Notebook 9 Pen and Notebook 9 models. Now, just ahead of CES 2020, the company is unveiling another new laptop: the Galaxy Book Flex α (pronounced “Alpha”), which is designed to bring some of the high-end features of those new Galaxy Book laptops to a cheaper price point.

Like the pricier Galaxy Book Flex, the Galaxy Book Flex α features a 2-in-1 aluminum design with a rotating 13.3-inch 1080p QLED display. It also has a more modern design that features sharper corners and smaller bezels than the company’s older hardware.

In exchange for the lower price point, the Galaxy Book Flex α misses out on a few features like the Qi wireless charging pad that’s built into the trackpad or an included S Pen that slots into the laptop. (Samsung will offer an active pen for the Galaxy Book Flex α, but it’ll be sold separately.)

Available in the first half of 2020

On the hardware side, the Galaxy Book Flex α will be powered by Intel’s 10th Gen Core processors (Samsung isn’t saying which one just yet), 8GB or 12GB of RAM, and 256GB or 512GB of SSD storage. Samsung is also promising that the Galaxy Book Flex α will offer 17.5 hours of battery life off a single charge, with USB-C fast charging support to recharge quickly, too.

While Samsung hasn’t actually given firm prices or release dates for the more premium Galaxy Book Ion and Galaxy Book Flex (both of which are expected to launch in early 2020), the company says that it expects the Galaxy Book Flex α to slot in underneath those two products in its lineup, starting at $829.99 when it releases later in the first half of 2020.