Google’s Pixelbook Go Chromebook is now available in that pink color

Google’s Pixelbook Go Chromebook is available in a color other than black now that the “not pink” version of the laptop is shipping from the US Google Store. Although the base $649 configuration with an Intel Core M3 chip is still only available in black, you can get the pink model if you’re willing to step up to the $849 Core i5 version we tested in our review. Chrome Unboxed was first to spot the availability of the new color scheme.

We can’t imagine there are many people who’ve been holding off on buying a Pixelbook Go purely because of the limited color options. Nevertheless, it was a decent-enough laptop when we tried it out for ourselves. Battery life is good, the keyboard is excellent, and overall it’s a solidly built laptop. Its slightly high price means that we wouldn’t go as far as to recommend it as the best Chromebook around. For comparison, Acer’s Chromebook C871 was announced earlier today with a starting price of $329.

If you want to go all out, then there’s a version of the Pixelbook Go available with a 4K screen that was released in December for $1,399.