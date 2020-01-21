Tim Cook’s favorite showerhead is now smaller and cheaper

Nebia, the shower startup that counts Apple CEO Tim Cook among its early investors, has launched the third-generation of its shower system on Kickstarter. The big news this time around is the new Nebia by Moen shower’s price, which starts at $199 compared to $499 for last year’s model, and its slightly smaller size. That starting price includes the overhead part of the shower, while stepping up to the $269 model gets you the optional “wand” to clean those “hard-to-reach areas.” The prices are temporarily discounted to $160 and $199, respectively, for the duration of the Kickstarter campaign.

Outside of the price and size reduction, the selling points of Nebia’s third-generation shower are similar to its previous models. The company claims its shower head produces much smaller water-droplets than a regular shower, which means it uses 45 percent less water while offering two times the coverage. The company also claims it uses 41 percent less heating energy, but promises that its latest shower is its hottest yet.

A note on crowdfunding: Crowdfunding is a chaotic field by nature: companies looking for funding tend to make big promises. According to a study run by Kickstarter in 2015, roughly 1 in 10 “successful” products that reach their funding goals fail to actually deliver rewards. Of the ones that do deliver, delays, missed deadlines, or overpromised ideas mean that there’s often disappointment in store for those products that do get done. The best defense is to use your best judgment. Ask yourself: does the product look legitimate? Is the company making outlandish claims? Is there a working prototype? Does the company mention existing plans to manufacture and ship finished products? Has it completed a Kickstarter before? And remember: you’re not necessarily buying a product when you back it on a crowdfunding site.

The company is also making big claims about how easy its shower is to set up, and promises a 15 minute installation process that doesn’t require you to call a plumber. New for this model is support for European-style waist-high water outlets, which should broaden compatibility outside of North America.

Along with Tim Cook, the company also counts a number of other big names among its list of investors including FitBit CEO James Park, and Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia. The company also announced a partnership with Moen last year. However, Tim Cook’s involvement appears to have been particularly helpful, with Bloomberg reporting that the CEO was happy to personally provide advice to the company in “long, well crafted, and detailed” emails.

Nebia’s third-generation shower is available in nickel, chrome, and matte black as part of its Kickstarter which is running until February 29th. The company says its showers will start shipping out to its North American backers in March, while backers elsewhere in the world will have to wait until August.