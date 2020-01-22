Motorola’s foldable Razr will launch on February 6th after delay

After a slight delay last month, Motorola’s highly anticipated foldable Razr now has a release date: it’ll be out on February 6th for $1,499, with preorders starting on January 26th.

The new preorder date is exactly a month after the originally planned December 26th date, which Motorola changed due to demand for the foldable device being higher than it had anticipated.

Preorders will be available exclusively at Verizon, Walmart, and on Motorola’s website. The phone will also be available in stores starting on February 6th. However, it’s not clear how easy or difficult it’ll be to just walk in and buy one on the release date; the delay due to demand could suggest that there will be fewer units available.

The resurrected Razr was announced last year, making it Motorola’s first foldable smartphone. The design is inspired by the original Moto RAZR flip phone, but it has a flexible 6.2-inch display and modern Android specs. But the poor cameras and midrange Snapdragon 710 are less than ideal on a premium-priced device like this. As previously announced, the Razr will be sold exclusively on Verizon in the United States. (International carriers and details are still to come.)

The release timing is key for Motorola, given that it’s rumored to be getting some big competition in the clamshell-style foldable space in February in the form of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip. If the rumors are true, Samsung’s next foldable could be announced on February 11th — just days after the Razr’s launch.