JLab announces $29 pair of true wireless earbuds

JLab’s latest pair of true wireless earbuds, the JLab Go Air, are some of the cheapest we’ve ever come across from a named brand. They cost just $29, which is cheaper than replacing the battery in a single AirPod, or the same price as replacing a damaged AirPod under AppleCare+. The JLab Go Air’s specs aren’t terrible either; you get 5-hours of battery life out of a single charge, and their case gives you an extra 15-hours. They support Bluetooth 5, and Engadget reports that they’re sweat resistant — though there’s no mention of an official IP-rating.

Of course, the big question is how good these things sound, and at this price it’s probably best to go in with lowered expectations. Although we’ve liked the sound quality of JLab’s wired earbuds in the past, Wirecutter’s recent guide to true wireless earbuds bemoaned the poor sound quality of the JBuds Air Executive and JBuds Air Icon, and they both cost more than $29.

Still, if you want a set of true wireless earbuds to chuck in a gym bag and not have to worry about losing, $29 seems like a pretty decent deal (although yes, you could probably find cheaper if you’re willing to brave the no-name imports that have flooded the likes of Amazon). The JLab Go Air will be available starting in March.