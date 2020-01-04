Samsung’s next flagship Galaxy phone will probably be announced February 11

If you’re eagerly awaiting Samsung’s next flagship phone, the Galaxy S11, then go ahead and mark February 11 in your diary. According to a newly-leaked promo, this looks to be the date for Samsung’s next “Unpacked” press event, which last year was the occasion for the company to unveil the Galaxy S10.

The promo was downloaded as an unlisted video on Samsung’s official Vimeo account by Max Weinbach of XDA Developers and first spotted by Twitter user @water8192.

The 15-second clip doesn’t give much away. There are just two mysterious oblong shapes pressing through a sheet of material in place of the letter A’s in the word “Galaxy.” One shape is more rectangular and the other more square, perhaps suggesting that Samsung will unveil both a Galaxy S10 and a rumored Galaxy Fold 2, but that’s just a guess for now.

Samsung Unpacked leaked promo. Unpacked is confirmed for 2/11/20 pic.twitter.com/nQeT6i4aRp — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 4, 2020

More definite is the date: February 11, 2020. The event will also be live-streamed at www.samsung.com, and — if the date is confirmed — you can expect The Verge to be there as well, providing photos, videos, and hands-on impressions of any new devices.

We haven’t heard a lot about what to expect from Samsung’s next flagship. Recreated renders suggest it’ll have a rectangular camera module on the back (which matches the shape that appears on the left in the promo); and that it’ll incorporate a 120Hz refresh rate display, a 108-megapixel sensor for its main camera, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. There’s also a chance it’ll be called the Samsung Galaxy S20, rather than the S11.

We know even less about a possible Galaxy Fold 2, the successor to the company’s first, and troublesome, foldable smartphone. There have been some leaked images of what could be the Fold 2 with a clamshell design, and signs point to a lower, more mass-market price (under $1,000) sporting a new and more resilient flexible glass display, but that’s it for now.

If the date for this Unpacked event is confirmed, we should know a whole lot more come February 11.