Belkin’s first MagSafe products are a wild-looking 3-in-1 charger and a car mount

Apple’s new MagSafe accessory ecosystem isn’t even a day old, but Belkin is already getting started with new charging accessories that use the magnetic charging system with the introduction of its new BoostCharge Pro MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger and its MagSafe Car Vent Mount Pro.

The $149.95 BoostCharge Pro MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger is effectively the culmination of Belkin’s years of Apple-focused wireless charging hubs, featuring no less than three different wireless charging specifications. One arm of the architecturally inspired stand features a 15W MagSafe magnetic charger for your iPhone 12, the other is an Apple Watch charger for your smartwatch, while the base has a 5W Qi charging pad meant for your AirPods (although, in theory, you can put any Qi device that fits there).

The BoostCharge Pro MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger does look extremely nice, with gleaming stainless steel and matte finishing that will showcase your suite of Apple products, but — like Belkin’s other chargers — you’re paying a lot for the convenience and style here compared to just using a MagSafe cable ($39), an Apple Watch cable (included with your device or $29), and a cheap Qi charging pad to accomplish the same task.

The other big new MagSafe product is Belkin’s MagSafe Car Vent Mount Pro, which is almost a brilliant product. It uses Apple’s new MagSafe system to attach an iPhone 12 in a convenient location while driving, without having to go through the hassle of sticking a metal plate to your phone or case (the current solution for allowing magnetic car mounts).

It clips directly onto your AC vents and features a rotating ball joint that lets you adjust the angle of your phone or rotate it from vertical to horizontal orientation easily. And Belkin says that the magnetic connection should be strong enough to hold your phone, even while driving.

There’s just one issue with the $39.95 car mount: it’s only a car mount. It doesn’t feature any actual charging systems, which makes it a pretty pricey way to use your phone in the car. Belkin does tout that the car mount’s “intuitive cable management keeps your charging cable conveniently within reach,” so you’ll still be able to use a standard Lightning cable if you want to keep your phone charged through a regular USB connection, but it seems like a big miss for the first MagSafe car mount to skip out on the charging side of things.

Belkin isn’t the only major accessory company with MagSafe products on the way; OtterBox is already teasing its Symmetry Series Plus line of cases, which will receive Apple’s new “Made for MagSafe” branding, and TechCrunch reports that PopSocket is working on MagSafe-compatible accessories, too.

Both of Belkin’s MagSafe accessories are set to be available this winter.