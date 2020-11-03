The Pixel 5 automatically turns into a wireless charging pad when you plug in a USB-C cable

The Pixel 5 is one of several flagship phones to offer a reverse wireless charging feature, but Google’s done something particularly clever with its implementation of the feature here: whenever you plug in a USB-C cable, your Pixel 5 will automatically turn on its reverse wireless charging feature, effectively turning it into a Qi charging pad, as spotted by 9to5Google.

Google is pretty smart about how it handles the automated feature: according to a support doc, Battery Share will only turn on for “a short period.” If the phone detects another Qi-compatible device has been placed on top to charge, it’ll work as usual, otherwise it’ll automatically turn Battery Share off.

This doesn’t mean that you can’t use reverse wireless charging to share power when your phone isn’t plugged in — you’ll still be able to activate Battery Share manually, even when you’re away from a charger. (To do that, either head to Settings -> Battery -> Battery Share or add the Battery Share toggle to your quick settings dropdown menu.)

The automated reverse wireless charging is a particularly smart addition, though, effectively turning the entire Pixel 5 into a full-fledged Qi charger that can be easily taken anywhere.