 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Circuit Breaker

ZTE Axon 20 5G teardown shows how the world’s first under-display selfie camera works

New, 3 comments

Two screens stacked on top of one another

By Nick Statt

The quest to banish the notch from modern smartphone design has resulted in some pretty clever innovations, the latest of which happens to be the under-display selfie cam on the ZTE Axon 20 5G.

The 32-megapixel camera hiding underneath the screen didn’t quite impress us in our review of the device earlier this month, but it is a worthy sidestep to the hole punch or the pop-up selfie cam we’ve seen in past devices. Now, a new teardown video from YouTuber JerryRigEverything gives us a closer look at how exactly the Axon 20’s under-display camera works.

Beyond being just a generally insightful breakdown of the various components of a modern smartphone, the Axon 20 teardown shows us how ZTE is actually using two screens stacked on top of one another (a small, square, and low-resolution one on top of the selfie cam and the OLED top panel) to let the under-display camera peer out toward the user from beneath the top layer display.

It’s a first-gen device, but it’s undoubtedly a signal of where phone design will go in the future, as companies aim to preserve the edge-to-edge display without compromising on notches and cutouts for things like selfie cams and fingerprint scanners.

Next Up In Tech

Loading comments...