Logitech’s new Powered wireless charger is the latest AirPower alternative

Apple’s canceled AirPower charger left a vacancy in the wireless charging market, which plenty of companies have since been trying to fill. The latest is Logitech, which announced its $129.99 Powered 3-in-1 Dock, which can wirelessly charge an iPhone, Apple Watch, and a pair of AirPods all at once.

Like other AirPower replacements, the Powered 3-in-1 Dock has two wireless charging zones: one stand-style pad meant for a phone and a flat pad for a pair of headphones. Rounding out the device is an integrated Apple Watch charger (as opposed to some other chargers that require threading through a USB Apple Watch charger), allowing you to charge all three of your daily Apple devices at once.

The wireless charging pads are also compatible with any Qi products, so if you’ve got a Galaxy S20 and a pair of Galaxy Buds Plus headphones, you can use the 3-in-1 Dock to charge those, too. Sadly, since Apple uses a proprietary charging technique for the Apple Watch, that’s the only thing you’ll be able to use the third charger for.

Logitech is also announcing two more wireless chargers for customers who don’t need the multidevice functionality of the 3-in-1 Dock. There’s the $59.99 Powered Wireless Charging Stand, a stand-style wireless charging pad, and then there’s the $39.99 Powered Wireless Charging Pad, which is a flat pad.

All three chargers hit the basic fast-charging specs for Apple (7.5W) and Samsung (9W) phones, although newer Samsung devices (like the Note 10 or S20 lineups) won’t be able to get the 15W speeds that they’re technically capable of getting.

Unfortunately, all three chargers also are powered by proprietary Logitech barrel connectors, not USB-C or even Micro USB like other wireless chargers. That makes them similar to Logitech’s original Powered wireless charger, which had the same issue. The new chargers are also fairly pricey, relative to other pads, so you’re paying a hefty premium for the design here (which, unlike the original Powered charger from 2018 and its unique ability to hold a phone horizontally or vertically, aren’t even that noteworthy).

Still, if you’re particularly fond of Logitech’s style or the soft, grippy plastic it uses on its wireless chargers, you’ll be able to pick one up later this month.