Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus now come in red

Technology! There is so much of it. And it’s good! Look, if you’re a person who likes wireless headphones, or a person who likes colors, I have good news for you courtesy of 9to5Google: Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Plus now come in red!

(If you’re not familiar, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Plus are the updated version of its wireless headphones. They have great battery life and sound pretty good. You’ll probably like them.)

I know. I know. Red? Yes, red!

They look great.

You can get these new buds from Amazon, Best Buy, or the Samsung website for a cool $149. Expect new orders to be shipped by March 20th. Yes!