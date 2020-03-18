iPadOS 13.4 adds full mouse and trackpad support

Apple is adding support for trackpads to iPads with its new iPadOS 13.4 software update, starting with its newly announced iPad Pro model and its accompanying “Magic Keyboard” accessory.

The update isn’t just limited to Apple’s newest hardware, though. Apple says that trackpads and mice will be available for any iPad running iPadsOS 13.4. Apple’s Magic Mouse 2, Magic Trackpad 2, and even third-party mice or trackpads connected over Bluetooth or USB will support the feature, too.

While Apple added rudimentary mouse and trackpad support with the initial launch of iPadOS 13 last year, the implementation in iPadOS 13.4 is far deeper. Apple promises that the feature will offer customers “an all-new way to interact with their iPad” and explains that it rebuilt the trackpad support from the ground up specifically for the iPad, instead of just copying the Mac’s mouse design. That said, there will still be some familiar aspects, like Apple’s multitouch gestures for trackpads.

iPadOS 13.4 will be available on March 24th.