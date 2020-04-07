Sony reveals new DualSense controller for the PlayStation 5

Sony still hasn’t shown off what the PlayStation 5 will look like, but it just unveiled the controller for its next-gen console: the DualSense, which marks the biggest departure for Sony’s controller design in its over 25-year history of PlayStation consoles.

The new controller has some big changes on the inside, too: the previously announced haptic feedback (replacing the old rumble technology in previous controllers) and the new “adaptive triggers” that can adjust the resistance of the triggers for different gameplay effects. There’s also an integrated microphone, a first for Sony’s controllers, along with a (long-overdue) USB-C port. And of course, there’s the new two-tone color scheme (similar in style to the PSVR) and an overhauled design that gives a more rounded shape to the grips and face buttons.

The share button has also been renamed to a new “create” button, which will offer “new ways for players to create epic gameplay content to share with the world.” Sony promises that additional details will be announced on that front closer to launch.

Some of the buttons on the DualSense are also getting some light tweaks compared to the old DualShock 4 — the PlayStation button, for example, is now cut out in the actual shape of the PS logo, while the triggers have received a more angled design than past Sony controllers.

Other features from the DualShock 4 will still remain on the DualSense, like the center-mounted touchpad and the light bar (although the bar has been moved from the top / back of the controller to the left and right sides of the touchpad). Sony is also sticking with its symmetrical controller layout, with the D-pad and face buttons on the top half of the controller and the matching analog sticks on the bottom.

Further details about the DualSense — like how much additional controllers will cost, or if Sony will be offering more color options — will presumably be announced close to the PlayStation 5’s fall launch. For reference, the DualShock 4 cost $59.99 when it was first released.