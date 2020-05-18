Lenovo’s 21.5-inch Smart Frame gets Google Photos integration and a discounted Indiegogo launch

Lenovo’s upcoming Smart Frame — a 21.5-inch digital photo frame meant to hang on your wall — is getting an unusual release strategy: the company will sell it through an initial Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign for early adopters, with plans to offer the Smart Frame for up to 50 percent off of its planned $399 retail price.

The company says that the Indiegogo campaign isn’t due to delays on the product. (The Smart Frame is still set to ship in August.) Instead, it’s part of an effort to build a community of users who are specifically interested in the upcoming product and who can provide feedback on new ideas and features.

Announced at CES 2020, the Smart Frame features a 21.5-inch 1080p IPS display with a sensor that it can use to automatically adjust the display to match ambient lighting conditions. In addition to the Indiegogo campaign, Lenovo has also announced a major new feature for the Smart Frame: it’ll be able to integrate with Google Photos to pull in new pictures from your library automatically, in addition to Lenovo’s own app.

Lenovo hasn’t said when it will launch the Indiegogo campaign or how many Smart Frames will be offered at the 50 percent discount, but interested customers can sign up to be notified on Lenovo’s Smart Frame website here.