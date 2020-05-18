Walmart made a $99 tablet with Android 10 and USB-C

Walmart has released new versions of its Onn tablets, starting at $99 and including some uncommon features for Android tablets in that price range, as spotted by 9to5Google.

The new Onn Tablet Pro comes in eight-inch and 10.1-inch models. The eight-inch variant, which is $99, includes an HD LCD display, 32GB of storage, 2GB of RAM, a 2.0GHz octa-core processor, and 5MP cameras located on the front and the back of the device. The 10.1-inch model is $129 and comes with a 1080p display, 3GB of RAM, and a headphone jack, but it retains the same processor, storage, and cameras as the eight-inch model.

Both variants run Android 10 and use USB-C to charge, which is a bit of a surprise given the pricing for both tablets. Both models have big, black bezels around their display and come with several Walmart apps preloaded, including the Walmart app, Vudu, Sam’s Club, and Walmart eBooks. Walmart claims that both products have 10 hours of battery life.

The release of the Onn Tablet Pro comes less than a week after Amazon launched its updated Fire HD 8 tablet, which includes a faster processor, more RAM, as well as USB-C charging with a starting price of $89.99.

Walmart debuted the Onn Tablet line in 2019. Last year’s model, the $64 Onn eight-inch, competed with Amazon’s $49.99 Fire 7. As my colleague Cameron Faulkner pointed out in his dual review of both the Fire 7 and Onn tablet, neither are a “great value,” citing weak battery life for both products. He further noted the camera quality on the Onn Tablet “looks worse than my first flip phone.”