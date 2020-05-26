Lenovo made two new tablets with detachable Bluetooth keyboards

Lenovo is adding two new devices to its Windows 10 lineup — the Yoga Duet 7i and the IdeaPad Duet 3i — both of which are detachable 2-in-1 devices that support LTE. They both feature a design similar to Microsoft’s Surface tablets but have the bonus of coming bundled with the keyboard, which, this time around, supports Bluetooth for use while detached.

The Yoga Duet 7i is the top-of-the-line of the pair. This 2-in-1 features up to a 10th Gen i7 Intel Core CPU, an Intel Iris Plus GPU, an infrared camera to provide facial logins, a 13-inch IPS 2K touchscreen display, an estimated up to 10.8 hours of battery life, and it weighs about 2.55 pounds. With an active pen included with purchase, this laptop seems to be marketed to creatives who need a laptop that will run popular design apps like Adobe Illustrator.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i is the lower-end model of the two. It’s equipped with an Intel Pentium CPU, integrated graphics, a 10.3-inch full HD IPS panel display, and two USB-C ports. It’s also pretty light, weighing under two pounds (or 0.86 kilograms, according to Lenovo). Lenovo claims the battery in the IdeaPad Duet 3i has up to seven hours of life on a single charge.

Both the Yoga Duet 7i and IdeaPad Duet 3i include a detachable keyboard in their designs. For the first time, Lenovo is including Bluetooth in the keyboards, allowing you to type on them even when they are not attached to the tablet. Both devices also include kickstands on the backs, making the products’ exterior designs similar to Microsoft’s Surface Pro and Surface Go line.

The two products will launch this summer with a folio case included. The Yoga Duet 7i is slated to launch sometime next month in “slate grey” and “orchid hue,” starting at €1,199 (roughly $1,316 USD). The IdeaPad Duet 3i will launch in July in “graphite grey,” starting at €429 (about $470 USD).