Verizon’s version of the OnePlus 8 won’t work with cases for other models of the phone

Verizon has its own exclusive version of the OnePlus 8, the “OnePlus 8 5G UW,” designed specifically for its network with additional mmWave radio features to support Verizon’s 5G network (which only operates in the mmWave band). But as discovered by Reddit user /u/bud-dho, the changes to the phone to fit the additional radio technology mean that the Verizon version has its volume buttons moved lower than the unlocked and T-Mobile models, so standard OnePlus 8 cases won’t fit (via 9to5Google).

An analysis from PhoneArena of the FCC documents for the two variants makes the issue clear: the Verizon model has several extra mmWave modules, one of which is directly located where the volume switches are. It likely won’t affect all cases — ones with cutouts for the volume buttons can probably just feature larger cutouts, but it may take some time before case makers catch on, and cases that completely cover the buttons won’t work.

The problem is that most cases for the OnePlus 8 on sites like Amazon are designed for the unlocked / T-Mobile hardware, not Verizon’s specific variant. If you want a case that’ll fit your OnePlus 8 5G UW properly, odds are you’ll have to get it from Verizon directly, where cases tend to be more expensive and the selection more limited.

The moved buttons aren’t the only difference on the Verizon model — it’s also rated for IP68 water resistance (as is the T-Mobile version), an official designation that the unlocked version lacks.