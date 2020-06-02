Hublot made a $5,800 Wear OS smartwatch

Hublot is taking another crack at the smartwatch market with the Hublot Big Bang e, a high-end watch running Wear OS that will set you back thousands of dollars.

The Big Bang e comes in two variations: titanium, which retails for $5,200, and black ceramic, priced at $5,800. Both include a 42mm OLED high-definition touchscreen covered with sapphire crystal along with a Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, and a 300mAh battery.

The watch includes a few extra features beyond those typically found in the Android-based operating system. The Big Bang e has its own watchfaces with some additional abilities, such as one that keeps track of the lunar calendar and another that changes color throughout the day as part of the #HuboltLovesArt initiative.

Hublot also made a smartwatch back in 2018 with the debut of the Big Bang Referee, in reference to the 2018 FIFA World Cup, for which the company was an official sponsor. The watch was priced at a steep $5,200.

The typical Wear OS smartwatch costs a few hundred dollars depending on the brand and model you purchase. Not only is the Big Bang e’s retail price far higher, but it doesn’t even include expected features such as GPS. Hublot isn’t the only company to try making an unusually pricey smartwatch, though. Apple made a high-end version of its smartwatch in 2015, a gold Apple Watch that would cost you double the amount of Hublot’s latest gadget.

The Big Bang e has yet to receive a release date and preorders are not open, but you can sign up to be notified via email for updates on the watch.