Motorola’s unlocked Edge gets a $700 price tag, slight spec bump

Motorola has announced that the regular Edge — the cheaper sibling to its recently released flagship Edge Plus — will cost $699.99, which puts it at $300 less than the $999.99 Edge Plus. There’s still no release date, though, outside of the previously announced “summer” window.

Motorola has also announced that it’ll bump up the specs a bit for the standard Edge. Instead of the originally planned 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, the Edge will now offer 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Motorola Edge features a similar design to the Edge Plus — including the eponymous 6.7-inch “edge” display — but it achieves that cheaper price point by cutting down on some of the specs. The Snapdragon 865 on the Edge Plus is replaced with a slightly slower Snapdragon 765; the battery drops from 5,000mAh to 4,500; there’s no wireless charging; and the Edge Plus still wins out with 12GB of RAM.

Additionally, the triple-camera array has downgraded specs: 64-megapixel main lens (instead of the 108-megapixel sensor on the Edge Plus) and just 2x optical zoom and no OIS for the 8-telephoto sensor megapixel — although the 16-megapixel ultrawide and time-of-flight sensor are the same.

5G support is both more limited on the Edge — it lacks the mmWave support that the Edge Plus has, just sub-6GHz support — and more open. That’s because, unlike the Edge Plus, the Edge will be sold unlocked, instead of being locked to Verizon (and its mmWave-only network).