Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 leak shows off hole-punch cameras and a bigger external display

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 2 has just gotten its biggest leak yet, showing off the revamped design for the company’s flagship foldable successor, which it’s expected to announce at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5th alongside the Galaxy Note 20, via MySmartPrice.

The new renders show off a vastly improved design, with a hole-punch camera replacing the large corner notch for the internal camera and a new, full-size display on the outside of the phone (instead of the tiny screen on the original). Earlier rumors put those displays at 7.7 inches for the internal, foldable display and 6.23 inches for the outside panel (compared to 7.3-inch and 4.6-inch displays on the original). Visible on the back of the phone is a new triple camera system that matches the design on the leaked Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is also expected to upgrade the internal processor to the latest Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset, along with a 4,356mAh battery and 15W wireless charging. The leaks also match a blurry image of the Z Fold 2 that Twitter user @hwangmh01 posted on July 28th.