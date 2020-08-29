This Game Boy Color is actually a portable Nintendo Wii and it’s so damn clean

Transforming classic video game consoles into on-the-go gadget gaming goodness is practically a time-honored tradition — I remember writing about Bacteria’s bulbous portable Nintendo 64 a decade ago.

But @GingerOfMods new “Wii Boy Color” (via NintendoLife) is so clean, so compact, I just have to share it with you.

OK, it’s a little bit thicker than an actual Game Boy Color if you count the rear triggers. But it’s remarkably close — and when have you had a Game Boy that can play Nintendo Wii and GameCube games on the go?

Here it is side by side with gramps. pic.twitter.com/a2ubH1KLo1 — GingerOfMods (@GingerOfMods) August 27, 2020

And let me restate that this isn’t some overclocked Android smartphone running an emulator. There’s an actual Nintendo Wii motherboard inside this 3D-printed case — cut down to fit — plus his own custom circuitboards, a 3.5-inch 480p IPS display from a car backup camera, a pair of standard 18650 Lithium-ion batteries, a USB stick for storing games, a USB-C port for both charging and game transfers, and a rear exhaust fan to keep it all cool.

Ginger says he used official Nintendo Switch joysticks, alongside some buttons from the Nintendo DS Lite, and hooked them all up to the guts of a GameCube controller — which did require him to add software hacks to emulate some of the Wii’s controls. (You probably know the Nintendo Wii also plays GameCube games and takes GameCube controllers, but those controllers can’t operate the Wii menu or many of the Wii’s own titles.)

It gets a reported 2-3 hours of battery life — but that USB-C port means it’s easy to add an external battery bank to keep it topped up. And of course, there’s a 3.5mm headphone jack. What self-respecting portable enthusiast would leave that out?

Check out the video at the top of this post to see it in action, assuming you’ve managed to hold out this long. By the way: it sounds like Ginger takes commissions if you absolutely must have one of your own!