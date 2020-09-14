AMD reveals its Radeon RX 6000 GPU design on Twitter — and in Fortnite

AMD’s last batch of new graphics cards, the midrange Radeon RX 5700 series, didn’t wow with their designs or high-end performance — but the new Radeon RX 6000 looks like it could actually be the long-awaited answer to Nvidia’s flagship graphics cards.

When I say “looks like,” I mean it quite literally, though: AMD revealed the design of its new card on Twitter today, and its triple-fan, giant shroud, and twin 8-pin power connectors show it’s visually ready to play the part.

Take a first look at the design of the new Radeon RX 6000 series. Our upcoming @AMD #RDNA2 graphics cards will feature a brand new cooler design, and you can study every angle yourself on our Fortnite Creative Island. 8651-9841-1639. pic.twitter.com/KGQAOXDivZ — Radeon RX (@Radeon) September 14, 2020

It’s a more refined look than its previous flagship Radeon VII, too.

Remarkably, AMD is letting you check out a full render of the card in its own Fortnite island, though we don’t expect many surprises that you can’t already see in the full, high-res image below:

Nvidia offered a similar tease for its RTX 3090 design ahead of its recent GPU reveals, and we recently took a longer look at the RTX 3080 design as well.

AMD should be formally revealing the RX 6000 series at an event on October 28th, well after the $700 Nvidia RTX 3080 ships but potentially before you buy a $500 RTX 3070, which is set to arrive in October as well. Perhaps it’s worth waiting to see what kind of performance AMD’s card has up its sleeve. The new GPUs will share the same GPU architecture as the PS5 and Xbox Series S and X, by the way.