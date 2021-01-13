Today’s day ends in y, so it’s time for more Samsung Galaxy leaks

Samsung is announcing its Galaxy S21 smartphones tomorrow, but thanks to dozens of leaks, most of the details are already public. Today saw yet more images of the upcoming handsets leak online, offering more details on their specs, key features, and accessories.

First up is this report from WinFuture. It contains images of a case for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which includes space for its optional stylus. This case appears to differ from one shown in a previous leak that included a flip cover designed to protect the front of the phone. Cases like these are believed to be an important accessory for the new Galaxy device since it reportedly won’t include a built-in carrying slot for the optional stylus.

Evan Blass has also shared a host of images of the unannounced phone. Images include one of the S21’s packaging, which appears to be smaller in size and won’t contain a charging brick as standard, according to WinFuture. Another image suggests Samsung is planning to offer wireless earbuds like the Galaxy Buds Live or Galaxy Pro, as well as a SmartTag Tile competitor, as preorder bonuses.

Blass has also shared a collection of screenshots that show how the specs of the three Galaxy S21 phones — the S21, S21 Ultra, S21 Plus — compare to one another. You can see the tweets below for the details. Here’s our summary of what to expect from the upcoming phones and other devices at the event.

