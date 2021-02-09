Satechi’s new tiny double-sided wireless charger can top up your Apple Watch or AirPods

Satechi has launched a double-sided charger that can wirelessly charge an Apple Watch or AirPods — but not both at once — while hopefully saving you from the added clutter of extra cables. The Satechi USB-C Watch AirPods Charger features a Qi charging pad shaped like an AirPods Pro charging case on one side, and a charging “puck” for an Apple Watch on the other. The charger is available now, exclusively from Apple for $49.95.

Satechi’s new charger has an aluminum build, white finish, and a small charging indicator light that fits right in with Apple’s minimalist product design. Because of the reversible nature of USB-C, switching between Apple Watch and AirPods charging only requires pulling the charger out, flipping it over, and plugging it back in. It can’t charge both your Watch and AirPods at the same time like some other charging stands or pads, but hopefully the compact size is worth the cost of that added convenience.

Having a charger jutting out of your laptop or tablet of course has its own risks — I’d definitely worry about situations where it might snap off. Then again, Apple’s guilty of designing its own ridiculous charging set-ups, like it did with the original Apple Pencil. Satechi’s not that extreme, and it definitely seems convenient.