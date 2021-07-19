The first real photos of Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack are here

Apple’s first official MagSafe Battery Pack is beginning to arrive on shelves, and one iPhone owner has now snapped what appear to be the first actual photos of the gadget. And yes, it’s a chonk.

Apple’s been going the big-bulge route for years, possibly for legal reasons, so it’s not too much of a surprise — but boy was Apple strategic about which angles it revealed when it first announced this new accessory! Compare to Apple’s original render:

Now, here’s Steven Russell, the owner of the new pack, with a slightly different angle.

Thickness isn’t necessarily a bad thing: wireless charging is notoriously inefficient, so Apple needed to put a decent-size battery inside to make it worth your while, and it’s probably still thinner than Anker’s option (which admittedly costs less than half the price).

Unlike Apple’s previously Smart Battery Cases, you may be getting more than just extended life for your phone — the snap-on, snap-off MagSafe pack appears to double as a Qi wireless charger for other devices. Russell says it seems to be charging his AirPods Pro wireless charging case, and you could theoretically even use it for an Android phone.

One more thing to add. I have been asked if it wirelessly charges AirPods. Answer appears to be yes. pic.twitter.com/2WCcKSOlbI — Steven Russell (@stevenrussell) July 19, 2021

I’m buying one for my iPhone 12 mini. Here’s looking forward to seeing how Apple’s image (below) translates into the real world.